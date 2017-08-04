Express Scripts gave $10,000 for Gov. Greitens' inauguration

Courtesy Bill Greenblatt (Photo: Custom)

Express Scripts, the St. Louis-based pharmacy benefits management company, gave $10,000 to help fund Gov. Eric Greitens' inauguration.

The company recently disclosed the donation on its website in a midyear report detailing its political contributions. The Kansas City Star reported the disclosureThursday.

Express Scripts made no other donations in Missouri so far this year, and the contribution to the governor's inauguration was its largest year to date, according to the report.

Last month, Greitens signed an executive order to create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri. He recently awarded Express Scripts a $250,000 contract to help administer the program, and argued that the contract didn't require a competitive bid, the Star reported.

Express Scripts, when asked about the contract by the Star, said Missouri is looking into possible partners to “help it better detect and address overprescribing and overutilization of opioids. We have technology and data analytics capabilities that are relevant and that is why state officials reached out to us.”

Austin Chambers, Greitens' senior adviser, previously has said accusations of impropriety concerning the Express Scripts contract were “ridiculous," according to the Star.

Express Scripts had been listed in a group of donors that paid for Greitens' inaugural celebration, but the governor previously has refused to disclose how much was raised or spent on the festivities, or how much each contributor gave.

This week, Greitens appointed Julia Brncic, Express Scripts' vice president and deputy general counsel, to fill a vacant spot on the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

