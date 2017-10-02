FAA bans drones flights near Arch, other national landmarks

The Gateway Arch (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is restricting drone flights within 400 feet of 10 national landmarks, including the Gateway Arch.

The restrictions will be effective Oct. 5. The FAA said it took the steps to ban the drone flights at the request of U.S. national security and law enforcement agencies.

This is the first time the FAA has placed restrictions for drones over U.S. landmarks. The organization has similar restrictions in place over military bases.

St. Louis Business News - St. Louis Business Journal St. Louis, MO News - View Daily Local Business News, Resources & more in St. Louis, Missouri.

The other landmarks where drone flights have been banned include: the Statue of Liberty; Mount Rushmore; the U.S.S. Constitution in Boston; Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia; Folsom Dam in California; Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona; Grand Coulee Dam in Washington; Hoover Dam in Nevada; and the Shasta Dam in California.

St. Louis Business Journal