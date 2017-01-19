Facebook apologizes after taking down tattoo artist's page

Tattoo artist Kerry Soraci is a former art teacher who now specializes in helping breast cancer survivors transform their bodies. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis tattoo artist said Facebook unnecessarily censored her work.

“They’re completely missing the point,” said Kerry Soraci on Thursday.

Soraci, as we first told you in September, specializes in recreating realistic looking nipples.

The majority of her clients are breast cancer survivors who’ve had a mastectomy that leaves them deeply scarred.

In order to show off their transformation and build her own brand, Soraci posts before/after pictures on a Facebook page dedicated to her business.

“I felt it (Facebook) was very important because it’s so accessible. It’s easy. Everyone’s on it,” she explained.

But in the past few weeks, Soraci has noticed some of her pictures getting taken down by the social media network.

Then, she said, her entire professional page was taken down along with her personal Facebook page, which effectively stopped new and existing customers from being able to connect with her online.

Soraci even appealed the decision, but was denied because her pages didn’t meet Facebook’s community standards rule.

“I was just kind of shocked because you go to your home page and you’re not there,” Soraci said. “To be put in the same category as porn is so ridiculous.”

So she contacted NewsChannel 5, and we reached out Facebook on Thursday.

A spokeswoman said Soraci’s two pages were taken down in error. They said the company receives millions of requests and occasionally make errors.

The company said it would reinstate the Facebook pages, adding that the photos are important for supporting those going through cancer.

Soraci was elated to hear the news, but added the mix-up never should have happened.

“It’s not about looking at nipples. It’s about looking at the possibilities of what’s going to happen after cancer. Life after cancer,” she said.

