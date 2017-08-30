Fair St. Louis returning to the Gateway Arch in 2018

ST. LOUIS – Mark your calendars! Fair St. Louis is returning home.

After four years at Forest Park, Fair St. Louis is returning to the Gateway Arch in 2018. The 2018 Fair will mark the grand opening and completion of the $380 million CityArchRiver renovation project.

“The Arch now, more than ever, stands as a shining symbol of our great city,” said Todd Schnuck, chairman of Fair Saint Louis Foundation. “We are excited to be a part of the rebirth of our iconic calling card to the world. The Foundation is thankful to the City of St. Louis and all our partners at Forest Park for providing the Fair an amazing home the last four years.”

Fair St. Louis will take place on July 4, 6, and 7. The return of ‘America’s Biggest Birthday Party’ to the Arch grounds in 2018 means the return of the world-famous air show and fireworks under the Arch. New elements and themes highlighting the historic renovations will also be a part of next year’s fair, according to a press release.

“We knew the community made this project possible and they deserved a huge celebration to mark the grand opening of the new Arch experience,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, chairman of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “The return of Fair Saint Louis to the Gateway Arch park is the perfect way to bring St. Louisans and visitors to the park to discover all of the improvements.”

