Fairview Heights daycare employee charged with abuse

Joann R. Schofield, 51, was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of daycare abuse. (Photo: Fairview Heights PD)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILL. - A Metro East daycare employee was arrested earlier this week following accusations of abuse to the children under her care.

Last week, 51-year-old Joann Schofield was reported at her workplace for the physical abuse of two children under the age of three while at the daycare center. According to Fairview Heights Police, Schofield allegedly picked up both children's sleeping cots, causing them to fall to the floor. Both incidents were captured on camera.

Both children were taken to an area hospital. One of the children sustained minor injuries, the other was not injured.

Police did not release the name of the daycare she was employed by.

Monday, authorities placed Schofield into custody. She was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor battery. Her bond was set at $50,000.

