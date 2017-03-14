Fairview Heights, Ill. police officer's act of kindness goes viral

Photo: Fairview Heights Police Department

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. - A social media post is going viral after an Illinois officer bought a bicycle for a security guard who works at the Stonewolf Golf Course community.

One of the newest members of the Fairview Heights Police Department, Clay Mason, came to work on Saturday with a brand-new bicycle, when his sergeant asked what he was doing with it he told him he was going to wait until a security guard got off work and give it to him.

Stonewolf Golf Course security guard, Nick works the night shift and takes the bus to work, then he walks to his home in Belleville when he’s off, which is approximately three hours. Officers have given Nick rides when it is raining or snowing.

But Officer Mason wanted to step in and do something more. Officer Mason also bought lights for the bike and installed them for Nick.

The Department says Officer Mason was reluctant to tell anyone about the gift of even have his picture taken, he just simply wanted to do something for Nick.

“Officer Mason is a true asset to the Fairview Heights Police Department and our community.” The department said.

The Facebook post on the department’s page has been liked over 1,000 times and shared over a hundred.

© 2017 KSDK-TV