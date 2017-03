Fairview Heights police chief Nicholas Gailius

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. - A huge honor for the Fairview Heights police chief.

Nicholas Gailius has been named as Chief of the Year by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

He's being recognized for his leadership as well as his recruitment, volunteer and youth mentoring programs.

Gailius has been police chief since 2010.

