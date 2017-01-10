Fake Waco cat lady story has nine lives

WACO - Thousands of people have shared a fake news article about an elderly Waco woman who was arrested for kidnapping her neighbors' cats and turning them into fur coats.

The phony news report was originally posted in December 2014 by World News Daily Report, a satirical website that posts fabricated stories for entertainment purposes only. The story resurfaced in January 2016, though the reason is unclear.

According to Snopes, a website that debunks myths, the photo that accompanies the story was stolen from a legitimate 2013 news report about a Georgia woman who was booked on drug charges unrelated to animals.

Back in 2015, the Waco Police Department responded to the fake story on Facebook, where officers posted a cat meme that simply said "No. Just No."

