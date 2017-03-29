Families in Chesterfield may lose their homes

(Photo: KSDK)

CHESTERFIELD, MO. - Dozens of families in Chesterfield are worried they may be forced to move. A developer has proposed re-zoning the land where they live, and many say they're scared it may leave them nowhere to go.

The site is currently a mobile home park, located just south of 64/40 near Chesterfield Parkway. City leaders tell us the owner of the park is in talks with developers who want to build a large apartment complex at that site.

“I have nowhere to go,” said longtime resident Marlin Manor. “It would be catastrophic.”

Manor has lived in the mobile home park for 25 years, just a portion of the time the park has been standing. Residents of the park include the disabled and elderly, as well as families who wouldn’t be able to afford living in the Rockwood School District otherwise. The developer has submitted a petition to the city requesting a re-zoning of the land. The plan is to build a nearly 300-unit apartment complex at the site. There's no word yet on what residents may receive in exchange for moving. But many of them tell Five on Your Side they don't want to find out.

“The move would be almost impossible. I would probably wind up on the street because I just don't have that kind of money,” said Manor.

The name of the main developer on the project hasn't been publicly released yet. The companies listed on the petition with the city had not responded to our request for a comment as of this publication. There will be a public hearing on the issue. It hasn’t been scheduled yet, but could happen as early as next month.

