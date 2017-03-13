Family donates violin to Perryville tornado survivor

Rebecca and Chuck Schuder donated their violin to a Perryville family whose own violin was lost during an EF4 tornado.

PERRYVILLE, MO. - It's been almost two weeks since an EF4 tornado ripped through Perryville, Missouri, killing one person and destroying dozens of homes in its path.

5 On Your Side met James Best the day after the tornado destroyed his home. He was searching the rubble for something special. He hoped to find his daughter's violin.

"I mean, she loves playing it," Best said.

He never did find it, but a Chuck and Rebecca Schuder saw the family's story. They contacted 5 On Your Side, offering to help.

"Said, huh? People need a violin? We've got a violin. Maybe we ought to see these people," Chuck Schuder said.

So 5 On Your Side arranged to meet with James and his wife, Lisa, for what they thought would be just follow-up interview. Instead, they were met with a surprise. The Schuders traveled from St. Louis to Perryville to personally deliver their extra violin.

"This is quarter sawn spruce," Schuder said. "The sides and back are curly maple."

To our surprise, someone else had the same idea just a few days ago.

"There was a lady from Farmington, Missouri, who donated a violin to my daughter," Best said.

Now, 14-year-old Lacey Best has not one but two violins.

"Oh, it's awesome," Best said.

It was an emotional moment for both families involved.

"A little teary," Schuder said. "A little teary because I know how important music is to me. Music has made my life possible."

Meanwhile, the Schuders have made it possible for the Best family to have a little hope during such a difficult time.

