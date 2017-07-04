Family, friends mourn the death of East St. Louis native Hubert Hoosman

ST. LOUIS - Former President and CEO of Vantage Credit Union Hubert Hoosman, 60, was killed in a car crash Monday morning in St. Louis County.

According to St. Louis County police, Hoosman was traveling northbound on the 12800 block of Bellfountaine Road on Tuesday around 3 a.m. before colliding with a GMC pickup truck that was traveling southbound. Hoosman was pronounced dead at the scene and the 38-year-old driver in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hoosman and his wife, Andreal Hoosman owned Haywood Hoosman Realty and H & H Borkerage Group. He was also the son-in-law of Esther Haywood, former Missouri lawmaker and longtime president of the St. Louis County chapter of the NAACP. Hoosman was born in East St. Louis and graduated from East. St. Louis Senior High School. He earned his degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Emotions are high and hearts are heavy for family and friends after the news of his passing.

"It's just devastating,” said John Gaskin, Hoosman’s nephew-in-law.

He was a father of five, loving husband and a friend to many.



During his career, he was an advocate for economic inclusion and financial literacy for consumers, which led to the expansion of Vantage Credit Union’s across the nation and world, including building credit union’s in Africa. Hoosman retired from Vantage Credit Union in 2013.

"This guy’s commitment to the community and some of the things he did he left a major huge footprint in making a change in the community," said John Bowman, former MO lawmaker and fraternity brother at Omega Psi Phi.

He was one of the founders of the African American Credit Union Coaliton. He was also a key figure in getting statues of Margaret Barnett, the first black chancellor at Missouri St. Louis and Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights leader, resurrected in their honor. Hoosman helped raise more than $1 million for memorial of King Jr, which now stands on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

"He was so humble you would never know that he was doing those things, said Hoosman’s sister-in-law Angie Gaskin said. “He never bragging just simply doing what he believed in."



Family and friends remember him as a good man, who was generous and loving.



"He was giving in his church. He gave way to the school and he gave in his fraternity,” said Esther Haywood, mother-in-law.



"He would give you the shirt off of his back,” said Rodney Hubbard, former Missouri lawmaker and fraternity Brother at Omega Psi Phi. “Anything he can do for an individual he would do it."



It's been a day of mourning for Hoosman's family and friends, but also a day for reflecting on how much of a blessing it was to know Hoosman.



"We all truly loved Hubert," said Haywood.



St. Louis County police are investigating the incident. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

