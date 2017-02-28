Family members still hurting after vandalism at cemetery

(Photo: KSDK)

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - When Leah Bernstein learned of the vandalism at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, she was hesitant to find out what had happened to her family members' headstones.

“I really didn't want to know, specifically, partially because there was that fear,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein’s great grandparents, and several other family members are buried there. While none of her family's headstones were damaged, the experience has left her in mourning.

“If the neighboring headstones were damaged, it's as if my family's headstone was damaged,” Bernstein said. “Every one of these cemetery plots represents a life, and hard work and dreams and hopes.”

Bernstein’s great grandmother Katie Silverman was born in Russia, moved to England and then settled in St. Louis. She and her husband David had seven children and several grandchildren.

“They leapt with faith in this country and the promise of the United States,” she said

Bernstein said she wants to channel her emotions about the vandalism into action. She was one of the volunteers who helped clean the cemetery just days after the vandalism.

“The lesson, I think, is we should be caring for those who are alive and working really hard and rolling up our sleeves and working for each other who are alive.”

