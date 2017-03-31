Family of man killed on MetroLink files wrongful death lawsuit

ST. LOUIS - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in a shooting that killed an innocent bystander at a downtown MetroLink station.

Mac Steven Payne, 57, died from a gunshot wound to the head while on the platform outside Busch Stadium at 8th & Clark on the evening of March 19.

St. Louis Police said the shot came from a stray bullet that was fired during an attempted robbery of two other passengers on board a westbound train.

Two suspects have since been charged with murder, armed criminal action and robbery in connection to Payne’s death and the alleged hold-up.

Now, Payne’s widow, Jeanette, is seeking damages from the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District, which operates the MetroLink rail system.

The suit argues that Payne’s death resulted from Metro’s carelessness and negligence.

The agency is accused of failing to provide adequate security to deter criminal activity.

Further, Payne alleges that that Metro allowed the Busch Stadium stop to remain unsafe and dangerous for passengers.

She is seeking a judgment of $25,000.

MetroLink, through a spokeswoman, declined to comment on pending litigation, but indicated it was aware of the lawsuit.

