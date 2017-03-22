Family of man killed on MetroLink station speaks out

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - For the first time, we are hearing from the family of a man shot and killed at the Busch Stadium MetroLink stop.

At the same time, police have identified persons of interest in the killing that also left two passengers pistol whipped.

57-year-old Mac Payne was killed when police say he was hit by a stray bullet from an attack happening on a MetroLink train at the Busch Stadium stop.

Payne's family called him 'Stevie' and says he was a father and grandfather who rode his bike to and from the MetroLink to get around town.

They said the circumstances around his death are hard to accept.

“It's sad to know he's gone, and the way his life has gone,” says his cousin Angela Meeks. She and other of Payne’s cousin with whom they say he grew up say MetroLink needs better security – not unlike what they expect the stop where Payne was killed will have when baseball returns to Busch.

Metro says it is evaluating its security procedures.

Police say they have identified six people in connection to the case from Metro security cameras but they have not been charged.

