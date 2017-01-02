Father and son spend special day together at Winter Classic

Jan 2, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; A general view during the playing of the national anthem before the 2016 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Busch Stadium. (Photo: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

For 6-year-old Brennan Curry, hockey has almost been a medicine.

“Watching hockey helps him take away his pain,” said Erika Curry, Brennan’s mom.

Erika said Brennan is in constant pain suffering from two conditions, Chiari Malformation and Ehlers Danlos syndrome. He’s had two brain surgeries, MRIs and is in and out of the hospital.

“He has to a lot of testing done, a lot of doctor’s appointments, just to make sure everything is good,” said Erika. The family lives in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

During a stay at Cardinal Glennon last year, three Blues players visited Brennan. Since then, he’s been a huge fan.

“I know it boosted his spirits that day,” said Brennan’s dad Chris. “Ever since then, he’s felt like he’s had that connection with them and he really wants to see them here and perform well.”

Erika entered the photo from the hospital visit in contest sponsored by First Bank. Fans voted on social media, and Brennan won two tickets to the Winter Classic. His choice of date: dad.

“Brennan and I don’t get to do a lot together because he’s going to quite a few doctor appointments with mom,” Chris said. “This is an opportunity to me and Brennan to have father-son time.”

While Brennan said he was excited to see the game, he was also excited about one other thing.

“Zambonis,” Brennan said. “Let’s go Blues.”