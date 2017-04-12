KSDK
Feds, local agencies investigate possible bomb-making material inside apartment

Staff , WVEC 1:13 PM. CDT April 12, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews filled the 800 block of Forrest Dr. after the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) requested help to determine if there was bomb-making material inside an apartment there.

An NCIS spokesman told 13News Now the case involved a sailor and that agents had concerns which prompted them to ask for assistance from Newport News.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said police officers received a call to provide support to the Newport News Fire Department at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Because of the nature of the investigation, a number of people had to evacuate their apartments.

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were at the apartments to support NCIS' investigation.

