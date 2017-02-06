Female firefighter graduates from STL Fire Academy for first time in 9 years

Elizabeth McCormick was the first to complete the training program since Cherri Merchant did it in January of 2008. (Photo: St. Louis Fire Department, Custom)

For the first time since 2008, a woman has graduated from the St. Louis St. Louis Fire Academy.

According to a press release from the St. Louis Fire Department, Elizabeth McCormick is the first to complete the training program since Cherri Merchant did it in January of 2008.

The 16-week program tests recruits both physically and mentally. Over the length of the program, recruits learn fire science, safety and extinguishing systems as well as physical endurance and more.

The release said one of the recruits lost more than 40 pounds during the progam.

Congratulations to all the graduates.

