Fenton woman admits to stealing $200K from employer

ST. LOUIS - A Fenton woman pled guilty Wednesday to stealing over $200,000 from her Webster Groves-based employer.

Tricia Siems, 35, worked as a bookkeeper for Rex Encore, a holding company with investments in car dealerships and a minor league baseball team, amongst others. Beginning her employment in 2010, Siems was responsible for paying Rex Encore's bills and keeping their books.

Leading up to the end of her employment in January 2016 at Rex Encore, Siems wrote a number of unauthorized checks, as well as a series of unauthorized debit and wire transactions on the company account for her personal use. She then reported false book entries into Rex Encore's QuickBooks program in an attempt to cover-up her transactions.

In total, Siems stole a total of $209,486.23 during the entirety of her scheme.

Siems pled guilty in court Wednesday to debit and wire transaction fraud. She faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

Her sentencing was set for September 26.

