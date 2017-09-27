Fenton preschoolers test out new toys

FENTON, MO/ - Some area pre-school students got a new shipment of toys this week, and they could determine what toys you pick up for your kids.

The Goddard School in Fenton is one of 50 schools in the country to participate in the 10th annual competition for “Top Preschooler Approved” toys of the year. Their students are given 25 different toys, puzzles, and games to try out throughout the week and give their input. That, plus feedback from other educators and experts, will contribute to the list of top toys of the year.

Past toys of the year include brands like Laser Pegs and K’nex.

