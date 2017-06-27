Ferguson Market to keep liquor license for now

The Ferguson Market on West Florssiant Avenue (Photo: KSDK)

FERGUSON, MO. - FERGUSON, Mo. – It was front and center for the protests that followed the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown, 18.

Now, Ferguson Market and Liquor on West Florissant Avenue finds itself in the middle of yet another controversy. This time, it’s over the longtime business’ liquor license, which is up for renewal.

“All the people who come there don’t have any respect for the community,” said Mildred Kline, a concerned citizen.

The dispute brought out dozens of people to Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled Ferguson City Council meeting.

Some in attendance claimed the store attracted illegal activity like selling drugs, panhandling and other unruly behavior.

Kline said she’s seen people use the church behind the store as a restroom.

“People urinate on the side of the church, relieve themselves,” she said.

Other opponents pointed out that more than 1,000 people have signed a petition asking the city to revoke the business’ liquor license, which expires Friday.

But others voiced support for Ferguson Market. Signatures have also been collected asking the city to keep it open by renewing the license.

“I’ve never seen the accusations that’ve been made going on at Ferguson Market,” said resident Heather Jones.

Others added that the city needs economy activity.

“If we keep running out these mom and pop shops, what else are we going to have left?” said Jacqueline Butler.

Ultimately, the city council decided to renew the liquor license, but with special conditions like maintaining adequate outdoor lighting, hiring security, and working with city police.

Attorney Jay Kanzler, who represents the store’s owner, said he was pleased with the council’s decision.

“The other conditions they’re already complying with. Those things have been in place for about 18 months,” he said.

One other condition includes a revocation hearing. The city will hold a special proceeding at a later date to decide if the license should be taken away all together.

At that hearing, the store and others will be able to present evidence to support their arguments.

© 2017 KSDK-TV