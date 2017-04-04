Ferguson Mayor James Knowles wins re-election

Ferguson Mayor James Knowles. (Photo: KSDK)

FERGUSON, MO. - Ferguson voters voted for mayor for the first time since the unrest in 2014.

Tuesday evening, incumbent Mayor James Knowles defeated opponent Ella Jones with 56% of the vote, 1,889 ballots cast. Jones received 44% of the votes, or 1,467 ballots cast.

City Council Woman Ella Jones hoped to become Ferguson's first black mayor. Tuesday evening, Jones told 5 On Your Side she felt confident in securing a victory. Meanwhile, Mayor James Knowles closed his election event to the press, citing too many media requests for interviews.

Jones said many people in Ferguson don't trust their leadership and she aimed to rebuild that trust if she won.

