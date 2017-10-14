Ferguson program provides kids with hope for their futures

FERGUSON, MO. - One Ferguson nonprofit is doing its part to help young people learn crucial skills for their futures. The Ferguson Youth Initiative, which started in 2010, gets kids ready for a job by helping them with job applications, resumes, and job interviews.

"She loved watching Michael Jackson. She loved how he danced and sing,” said Malik Williams, a sophomore at McClure North High school.

Williams got his passion for performing arts from his grandmother.



"I always use to dance and sing to her,” he said. “She always loved it."



Malik Williams has big dreams. He wants to be an entertainer. But, what some might say is a talent, he said, his classmates used as ammo to bully him.



"A lot of people made fun of me,” he said. “Calling me derogatory names."



But, things have gotten better for Malik since he joined the next steps program.



"I feel like everyone, all the stuff that’s in the program... believe that anybody can do anything,” he said.



The Next Steps Job Readiness Program helps kids like Malik and others find work.

"From my upbringing, I know to say that if you are around positive adults and they are trying to help you find positive ways to make money and how they can be great for you,” Executive Director Aaron Harris said. “But, if you ask the wrong person how to make money that can lead to a bad decision in life."

Their goal is simple: for kids to get jobs and to keep them.



"Just having that job is a badge of honor," he said.



And for Malik, the program has helped him realize nobody can stop him from doing what he loves to do.



"As Aaron says, I have a good personality, I'm a good kid, I see myself going somewhere one day,” he said.

In the last week of the program, the kids get an opportunity to receive a Serv Safe certification, which can help them land a job in the food industry and much more. Also, at the conclusion of the program, participants are granted a job interview with the program’s partner SSM Health.

