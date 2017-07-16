'Shoes of Hope' celebrates Love Ferguson Day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Thieves rummage through cars in Florissant
-
Rombachs will not open in the fall
-
Chesterfield woman celebrates 109th birthday
-
Veteran stuntman dies in Coweta Co. during 'Walking Dead' filming
-
Hospital plans to paint over footprint wall
-
Teenage overdose inspires change
-
Some STL businesses will not cut wages
-
Mothers speak out against gun violence
-
Water polo player shows remarkable courage
-
Several cities may merge fire departments
More Stories
-
St. Louis fire crews respond to vehicle on roofJul 16, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
-
Multiple cars and businesses damaged by BB gun vandalismJul 16, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
11-year-old with brain cancer diesJul 16, 2017, 10:38 a.m.