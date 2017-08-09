3rd anniversary of Michael Brown shooting

Growing memorial for the third anniversary of the Michael Brown shooting | Photo credit: Derk Brown

FERGUSON, MO. - August 9 marks the third anniversary of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown.

Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was fatally shot by white police officer Darren Wilson in 2014. The shooting sparked months of protests in Ferguson and put the city in the national spotlight.

Wilson said he shot in self-defense and was cleared of any wrongdoing. He resigned from the police force in November 2014.

Overnight Tuesday, a memorial was rebuilt where Brown was fatally shot on Canfield Drive.

This past June, a federal judge approved a settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Brown’s parents.

Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden sued the city, former police chief Tom Jackson and former police officer Darren Wilson in 2015.

A few weeks ago, a Community Empowerment Center opened where the QuikTrip that was burned down during protests in 2014 once stood. The center holds a mural of photos from the unrest.

Ferguson held its annual unity event last weekend. The event aims to bring the community together.

