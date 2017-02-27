Dine out fundraiser to help officer after kidney transplant

Kevin Hill received a kidney transplant after waiting five and a half years.

A Ferguson police officer has a new lease on life. After waiting five and a half years for a kidney transplant, he finally had the life-changing surgery.

Kevin Hill, 47, was homeless for nearly two and a half years because he couldn't afford much more than his medical care and supporting his children while he was on dialysis.

He left his job as a St. Louis Metro Police officer because his kidneys were failing and it became tough for him to work. He was on dialysis for about five and a half years. During that time, he also got a job as an officer with the Ferguson Police Department.

He continued to wait for a kidney transplant, but on February 8, he got the call that changed his life, the call for surgery. The surgery was a success.

Hill now shares his inspiring story with other patients on dialysis. He's also encouraging others to consider organ donation.

The Ferguson Police Department and community leaders are holding a dine out fundraiser for Hill to help offset medical costs and living expenses. They know how hard he worked leading up to surgery.

The fundraiser will take place this Wednesday all day at Montrey's Cigar Lounge, Corner Coffee House, Marley's, Papa John's on South Florissant Road, McDonalds on West Florissant and Mimi's Subway Bar. The fundraiser will also take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Wednesday at Vincenzos, Cork Wine Bar, Ferguson Brewery and Drakes Place.

Hill says it will likely take him six to eight months to recover.

