Ferguson Community Empowerment Center opens at burned store site
The $3 million center was built on the property where a QuikTrip convenience store was burned during rioting after the 18-year-old Brown, who was black and unarmed, was killed by a white police officer on Aug. 9, 2014.
KSDK 5:38 PM. CDT July 26, 2017
