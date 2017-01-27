Ferguson missed deadlines in deal with Justice Department

City of Ferguson (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - Ferguson officials have missed critical deadlines in the early stages of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, but the beleaguered Missouri town's city manager said the process is now moving "in the right direction."



Ferguson has been under Justice Department scrutiny since the fatal 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown.



Clark Ervin, a Washington lawyer monitoring the consent decree involving the St. Louis suburb, told The Associated Press that Ferguson has missed some 120- and 180-day deadlines in crafting new policies and procedures on basic policing practices. Fe



Still, Ervin and Ferguson City Manager De'Carlon Seewood say progress is being made.



The missed deadlines underscore the challenges police departments can face complying with the sweeping overhauls mandated by the Justice Department.

