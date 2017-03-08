KSDK
Ferguson police get keys to new DARE truck

KSDK Staff , KSDK 4:29 PM. CST March 08, 2017

FERGUSON, MO. - The Ferguson Police Department is showing off its newest DARE vehicle.

The 2009 Chevy Silverado is fully outfitted, and aimed at empowering children to lead safe, healthy, drug-free lives.

The DARE program was founded 24 years ago to provide substance abuse prevention education to children across the country.

The truck was added to the department's fleet, thanks to the Lou Fusz automotive network.

