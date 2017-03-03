Ferguson police searching for missing woman with Autism, Asperger's

(Photo: Ferguson Police Department, Custom)

FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson Police Department have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 23-year-old woman who has Autism and Asperger’s syndrome.

Kourtney M. Edwards was last seen on the 28 block of N. Harvey in Ferguson around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. According to police, Edwards was last seen walking away from her home on the way to her job, but she did not arrive at work.

Edwards is a black woman, 5’9” tall, approximately 240 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a palm tree on her foot and another on her right leg. She was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and she was carrying a Mizzou backpack.

If you have any information, please contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

