One shot by security guard at Canfield Green Apartments

KSDK Staff , KSDK 8:20 PM. CDT March 28, 2017

FERGUSON, MO. - A male was shot by a private security guard at the Canifeld Green Apartments in Ferguson Tuesday night.

Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss said a dog was running around the apartment complex chasing kids at around 7 p.m. A man on the property attempted to get the dog to move away from the children by using a stick when the owner of the dog reportedly then showed up and pointed a gun at the man with the stick.

Moss said a nearby security guard witnessed the scene unfold and drew his weapon towards the man with the gun. The security guard told the man to put down his weapon several times, but the man refused. The security guard then fired an unknown number of shots at the suspect.

Police arrived on scene and transported the suspect to an area hospital. No word was given on his condition, but officials expect the man to recover.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

