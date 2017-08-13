Festus teen killed in accidental shooting with gun found in park

FESTUS, MO. - A 17-year-old boy died Sunday, a day after an accidental shooting in Festus, Missouri.

The gunshot was fired in the 19-hundred block of Iditarod Trail Saturday evening. A young man was found alive and bleeding before he was rushed to the hospital. He passed away Sunday morning.

Police say the young man and a friend found the gun unattended in a city park. They took it home, and one of them accidentally shot the other.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office is investigating

