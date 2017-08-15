Fight over Scottrade renovations heats up

The fight over millions of dollars in renovations at Scottrade Center takes a new twist.

The group that operates Scottrade Center is suing St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green because she won't authorize money for the renovations.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Business Journal, Green said she wouldn't sign the agreement because of a separate lawsuit filed last week.

it claims giving tax money to a for-profit company violates state law.

