5-alarm fire at Anheuser Busch can plant

ARNOLD, MO. - Multiple fire departments have been deployed to fight a fire at the Anheuser Busch can plant in Arnold, Missouri, Tuesday night.

A spokesman for the Rock Community Fire Protection District said a call for a three-alarm fire at the Metal Container Corporation on Tenbrook Industrial Park in Arnold before 8 p.m. It has since been updated to a five-alarm fire.

The spokesman said the plant had a power outage earlier in the day. When power was restored, a furnace caught fire. The fire then got into the duct work and firefighters are still working to pinpoint where the fire is in the facility.

No injuries have been reported at the time of this writing. This is an ongoing fire, and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

