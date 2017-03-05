Fire at Jerry Bickel Race Cars causes $1M in damage

A frame was the only thing left of a racecar after a fire at Jerry Bickel Race Cars Saturday morning. CREDIT: Crystal Photography (Photo: Crystal Photography, Custom)

MOSCOW MILLS, MO. - A fire at Jerry Bickel Race Cars located just south of Moscow Mills caused about $1 million in damage Saturday.

According to a post on the Lincoln County Fire Department website, a building detached from the main garage that housed several race cars caught fire. In all, it took 20 fire trucks and 36 firefighters to extinguish the building, which was declared a total loss.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 10:30 Saturday morning. They were called by the police, who arrived when a security system in the building put out a burglary call.

During a review of security footage, investigators from Lincoln County and the State Fire Marshal's Office saw smoke at the ceiling of the building at 10:15, but did not see what caused the fire. By 10:25, the camera failed, likely due to the heat, investigators believed.

Lincoln County fire officials said the damage inside the building made the investigation difficult, but investigators said they believe the fire was accidental and was caused by an electrical issue.

