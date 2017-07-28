Fire Ball rides suspended in Missouri and Illinois

(Photo: NBC 4 Columbus)

ST. LOUIS - Officials in Missouri are suspending an amusement park ride, after a deadly accident in a different state.

On Wednesday, one person died and seven others were injured in an accident on the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair.

The Fire Ball was set to open Thursday night at the Ozark Empire Fair in Missouri. But earlier in the day, state officials and the ride’s owner announced it would be closed.

“This is an owners decision,” said the Ozark Empire Fair General Manager, Aaron Owens. “We were good to go, he called me last night, before anything was known about this incident. He said, ‘Hey, we're going to shut that down for tomorrow and try to learn more.'”

The Missouri Department of Public Safety Director, Drew Juden, issued this statement Thursday:

“This morning, the Missouri Department of Public Safety and the Division of Fire Safety’s Amusement Ride Safety Unit contacted the amusement ride operators at the Ozark Empire Fair. All agreed that out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of the health and safety of our citizens, the Fire Ball ride will not be put into operation pending the results of the investigation in Ohio and further review by our state amusement ride safety inspectors.”

DPS said all amusement park rides must first pass inspection to get a permit to operate in Missouri. A list of third party inspectors is listed on the state’s website. Even after that, state inspectors may conduct another, announced spot inspection.

The Division of Fire Safety Amusement Ride Safety handles those inspections. You can learn more about their requirements in a video published on the state’s website.

Individual counties also inspect rides.

DPS said the Ozark Empire Fair was the only Missouri fair with a permit to operate the Fire Ball right now.

In Illinois, the state officials have also suspended Fire Ball rides. The Department of Labor announced Thursday inspectors notified operators to suspend three Fire Ball rides across the state.

The state also suspended operation of eight Freak Out rides and one Extreme ride in Illinois.

© 2017 KSDK-TV