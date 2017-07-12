Fire Captain injured during July 5 fire dies

Fire Captain John Kemper died after fighting a fire the morning of July 5. (Photo: STLFD, Custom)

Fire Captain John Kemper, who was injured fighting a fire on July 5, died Wednesday.

According to a press release from St. Louis Fire Department, Keper was one of four firefighters injured during the overnight hours from July 4 to July 5. He was injured fighting a fire on the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Kemper joined the St. Louis Fire Department in 1993 and was promoted to captain in 2008.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said they responded to hundreds of fireworks-related fires in a 24-hour period ending on July 5.

“70-plus dumpster fires, 30-pluis weed or grass fires, 10 garage fires. We also had a total of 13 building fires,” said Jenkerson.

For years Jenkerson has heard fireworks fans say it’s tradition to shoot fireworks, even when it’s considered illegal. Jenkerson said there’s no level of being careful with fireworks.

“Accidents happen. People don’t pay attention and that’s why fireworks are illegal in the city of St. Louis,” said Jenkerson. “At what point in time do we have to make an example and start the ball rolling and just stop this period?”

St. Louis police said there were no fireworks-related summons issued July 4.

© 2017 KSDK-TV