Fire damages Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois

A fire tore through the Country Classic Cars lot in Staunton, Illinois, Tuesday night. (Photo: Aimee Raymond, Custom)

STAUNTON, ILL. - Firefighters are battling a large fire at a classic car facility in Staunton, Illinois, Tuesday night.

The Macoupin County Sheriff's Department said 11 fire departments were assisting in the fire at Country Classic Cars along Interstate 55 Tuesday night. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said the fire was contained but not out as of 9:40 Tuesday night.

Kahl said he was not aware of any injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV