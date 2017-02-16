Fire destroys golf club in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO – A fire destroyed Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles early Friday morning.

Firefighters got the call around midnight. The fire started in the back of the structure, according to the Central County Fire chief. Crews tried to save as much merchandise as they could, but firefighters said the flames spread too quickly. Fire crews contained the fire around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The family business is a complete loss. The third generation owner said the family has owned the club since 1962. She said the family will try to rebuild.

