Fired St. Louis Police Captain could be reinstated

KSDK Staff , KSDK 9:46 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

A St. Louis police captain fired from his job shortly after a promotion could now get his job back.

The department first suspended Captain Ryan Cousins in early 2016.

His attorneys say officers accused him of wrongdoing after he insisted that the victim of a crime not be treated like a criminal in his own home by other officers at the scene.

Cousins' attorneys say the Civil Service Commission found Cousins should be reinstated with back pay.

We're expecting to learn more tomorrow when Captain Cousins speaks to the media.

