Firefighter saves 8-day-old girl

Matthew Hunter jumped into action to save the life of an infant girl.

An infant is alive, thanks to the quick action of a firefighter.

Matthew Hunter works with the Fairview Fire Department.

Last week, he answered a call for a gas leak in a home. While he was there, a father ran up from across the street, and told him his baby girl wasn't breathing.

Hunter immediately went to work, performed CPR, and saved the 8-day old girl.

"It has never happened to me," said Hunter. "I've worked EMS and fire for a little over four years now. Never seen anything like this in my career."

Hunter says the whole experience was miraculous.

"To have a baby lifeless in your arms, and then to start breathing with the work of all the fire department was really miraculous," he said.

Hunter says it's all thanks to his training.

"There is moment of relief that we've done our jobs and worked toward what we've trained for, and continue to train for, just to have her back and breathing, as I understand, in a local hospital recovering."

He's encouraging all parents to learn CPR, because you never know when you may have an emergency of your own.

