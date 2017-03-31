Firefighter shot through his helmet sustains minor injuries

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - CrimeStoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a fire fighter grazed by a bullet Thursday night.

At the same time, the firefighter community at large is shaken by the shooting because they say incidents like this are becoming more common - fire fighters facing more than just dangers of the fires they're called to.

"The bullet entered the front of his helmet and exited out the back," says Riverview Fire District Chief Keith Goldstein. His department was assisting on the call when the shooting happened and it was his fire fighter who was injured.

He says the 41 year-old, 7 year veteran of the department was lucky. He has only a minor injury on his head and, Goldstein says, his helmet likely saved his life, deflecting the bullet.

Investigators are still trying to determine if it was a stray bullet, or if the fire fighter was targeted. Either way, the chief says more and more his men and women are having to watch each others' backs as they try to do their jobs. And he hears the same from other departments.

"Probably in everyone of our minds we're worried about what we're going to encounter," says Goldstein. "But at the end of the day we still go out there to protect the men and women of this community."

The chief is making counseling available to the fire fighter who was shot and to all of his crews.

The St. Louis County crime lab is analyzing the fire fighters helmet for any potential evidence.

