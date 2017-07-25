EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL - Fire broke out early this morning at the Orr-Weathers Apartments on the 1400 block of Missouri in East St. Louis. Fire officials say the fire started in a 4th floor hallway and involved a couch and another piece of furniture.

We're told as many as 3 people were hurt. 1 person has been hospitalized as a result. Authorities say 1 firefighter had to be treated with oxygen due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters have cleared the building, and are now allowing most residents back inside. The 13 residents who live on the 4th floor where the actual fire occurred are not allowed back in their homes at this time.

