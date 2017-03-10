Firefighters battle fire in vacant north St. Louis building

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire on the 2500 Block of Bacon Street in north St. Louis.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the building is a vacant two story brick building. It's unclear what caused the fire. Crews are taking a defensive stance against the fire.
Scene photos: House fire in N. STL
This is a developing story, more information will be provided as we get it.
Striking out the •1st Alarm• #Fire knocked down; companies hydraulically overhauling. #STLCity https://t.co/xdIjJqY5IP— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) March 10, 2017
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs