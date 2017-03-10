KSDK
Firefighters battle fire in vacant north St. Louis building

A vacant two-story brick house is engulfed in flames in the 2500 block of Bacon Street in north St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire on the 2500 Block of Bacon Street in north St. Louis. 

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the building is a vacant two story brick building. It's unclear what caused the fire. Crews are taking a defensive stance against the fire. 

Scene photos: House fire in N. STL

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as we get it. 

