Firefighters battle fire in vacant north St. Louis building

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire on the 2500 Block of Bacon Street in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the building is a vacant two story brick building. It's unclear what caused the fire. Crews are taking a defensive stance against the fire.

