NORTH ST. LOUIS – Firefighters are on the scene of the three-alarm firehouse fire near the intersection of St. Louis and Elliott avenues.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 6:30 Tuesday morning. Large flames can be seen coming from the building.

St. Louis Fire Department - 3rd Alarm Fire Leffingwell & University. https://t.co/9wNRT6GaZI — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 12, 2017

According to Captain Garon Mosby, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, around 80 firefighters are responding to the scene. The building is a vacant warehouse.

Large embers can be seen flying in the air, which have the potential of creating fires elsewhere.

FACEBOOK LIVE: Firefighters battle three-alarm fire

© 2017 KSDK-TV