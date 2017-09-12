KSDK
Close

Firefighters battling 3-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 7:06 AM. CDT September 12, 2017

NORTH ST. LOUIS – Firefighters are on the scene of the three-alarm firehouse fire near the intersection of St. Louis and Elliott avenues.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 6:30 Tuesday morning. Large flames can be seen coming from the building.

 

According to Captain Garon Mosby, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, around 80 firefighters are responding to the scene. The building is a vacant warehouse.

Large embers can be seen flying in the air, which have the potential of creating fires elsewhere. 

FACEBOOK LIVE: Firefighters battle three-alarm fire 

 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories