Firefighters launch #BootsOff campaign to prevent cancer

If Dennis Jenkerson can prevent cancer in his department with a little soap and water, he’s absolutely going to try.

The St. Louis fire chief has been reading reports of studies, like this one from the CDC, that found higher rates of certain types of cancer in firefighters than the general U.S. population.

Although the study stops short of linking cancer specifically to the job, it offers further evidence of occupational risk.

“We’re attacking a very big issue here,” Jenkerson said. Even this year, his team has lost firefighters from cancer.

“Within the last six months, we had four of our firefighters, and I consider these young firefighters, pass away because of cancer.”

Back to the soap and water. Jenkerson is looking for any way to reduce the amount of dangerous material firefighters inhale, digest, or expose to their skin.

The goal is to prevent cancer. It’s called the “#BootsOff” campaign.

He said homes today contain more synthetic material than ever before, rather than raw materials like wood, glass, and cloth. And that new material burns more toxic.

“All of the by-products of burning becomes carcinogens and it affects the firefighters -- they get on their skin, gets in their throat,” he said. “It’s everywhere and it’s tough to get rid of, and that’s what’s hurting the firefighter right now.”

Several teams now have decontamination kits, which hold a mixture of water and a cleaning material to hose off firefighters on a scene. Chief asks firefighters to clean off before they take a drink of water or eat a snack, to avoid ingesting the dangerous material. He’s encouraging more showers between fires on long shifts, especially before eating or sleeping.

“Once you get done fighting these fires, you have to get clean,” he said. “You have to get the product off your coats. You have to get it off your helmets. You, more importantly, have to get it off your skin.”

Jenkerson said he had his own scare with cancer about a decade ago. After his wife insisted he visit a dermatologist, the doctor found skin cancer. He was treated and now gets regular check-ups.

“Whether [my cancer] was from the sun or from the by-products of combustion, it didn’t matter,” Jenkerson said. “We have to change the way we think about protecting ourselves.”

He wants firefighters to be screened, too, even those who would think they are too young. The department is providing firefighters with letters, from their employer, to take to their doctors. Those letters ask for additional screening for cancer and other various health risks a firefighter might face.

Jenkerson is also in the process of purchasing a second set of gear for his firefighters. It’s costly, he says, at about $1,600 a set, but already one-third of the team has two sets of gear.

The Chief said one of the biggest challenges in implementing these changes is a long-standing culture in most fire departments.

“The culture of the fire department is, you look like a down and dirty, hard-fighting, I’m-going-to-go-in-and-get-it firefighter,” he said. “You used to come into the firehouse and all the helmets — you couldn't even hardly tell what companies all these guys were fighting on.”

No more, Jenkerson said.

“I want clean helmets, I want clean coats. Something as simple as the inside of fire trucks have got to be kept clean.”

