Firefighters reiterate the importance of smoke alarms

St. Louis firefighters rescue a family from a burning home Tuesday on the 4600 block of Evans Avenue.

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis firefighters are sharing a strong message about the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home. This comes after almost a dozen people were hospitalized because of an overnight house fire Tuesday on the 4600 block of Evans Avenue in North St. Louis.

"Of concern to us is that there was one smoke alarm in the home and it didn't have a battery in it," Captain Garon Mosby said, calling it a "recipe for disaster."

He says a smoke detector with fresh batteries could save your life.

"You're alerted, you get out," Mosby said. "There is no time to fight the fire. It's grab the kids, get low, get out of this home, call the fire department when you're outside."

The landlord, James Henderson, stopped by the home and got a good look at the damage. He's not worried about the property.

"I feel bad about the damage that was done but I'm more concerned with my tenants and not the property," Henderson said. "That can be replaced."

Henderson echoes firefighters' sentiments.

"Everyone, not only just tenants, but everyone, make sure you have working smoke detectors in your homes," Henderson said. "If the batteries chirp, batteries are low, replace the batteries. Just don't take them out."

The St. Louis Fire Department offers free smoke alarm installation. To request one, call the Smoke Detector Hotline at 314-533-3406. You can also get them through the American Red Cross at 314-516-2797.

"We just cannot reiterate enough the need to have working smoke alarms," Mosby said. "Call us. It's free."

Firefighters say it's also important to come up with an exit plan with your family, and practice it regularly, so you know what to do in an emergency.

