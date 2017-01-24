NORTH ST. LOUIS - Two adults and five children are in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in north St. Louis.

According to Captain Garon Mosby, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire started around 2 a.m. in a two-story, two-family brick building on the 4600 block of Evans. Captain Mosby says the fire was contained to one bedroom and all seven members of the family were found inside the room.

Scene photos: 7 rescued from north St. Louis fire

Two adults and five children, ranging in age from 10 months to 5-years-old, were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The building did have a smoke detector, but did not have a battery inside.

@STLFireDept perform CPR on one of the victims pulled from house fire this morning. 2 adults and 5 children in critical condition @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/URYd9Ij1xR — Andy Broadway (@chaplin5) January 24, 2017

Firefighters are stressing the importance of having a working smoke detector and practicing an emergency exit drill with your family in case of an emergency.

