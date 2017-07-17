Firefighters stand vigil for fallen brother

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
St. Louis fire crews respond to vehicle on roof
-
Mon web wx 730am
-
Thieves rummage through cars in Florissant
-
Businesses, cars damaged by BB gun vandalism
-
Rombachs will not open in the fall
-
Chesterfield woman celebrates 109th birthday
-
Soldier's donation gives the gift of life
-
Two shot in St. Louis Sunday
-
Dad goes to police believing predator was on online childrens game.
-
Teenage overdose inspires change
More Stories
-
McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal health care billJul 17, 2017, 8:05 p.m.
-
Missouri becomes last state to create drug monitoring planJul 17, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
-
Dangerous heat to settle across the bi-state this weekJul 17, 2017, 8:46 a.m.