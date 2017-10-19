Firefighters walk to raise awareness for cancer in firefighters

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Three Monarch Fire District Firefighters walked 14 miles today in full turnout gear to honor a fallen brother who died of cancer six years ago and to raise awareness about how cancer impacts the firefighting community.

Captain Tommy Beauchamp, Bob Wilhelm and Curt Martin wanted to remember Captain Kenny Groennert on the anniversary of his death.

“Kenny was a very bold and energetic young man,” Beauchamp said. “Just a phenomenal firefighter, a firefighter's firefighter. He had a drive and a passion to serve the public,”

The group walked between all five of their fire stations.

Firefighters face cancer rates substantially greater than the general population. According to a study from the International Association of Firefighters, firefighters are 1.14 times more likely to get Leukemia and 1.39 times more likely to get skin cancer. They are also 1.28 times more likely to get prostate cancer, which has hit Beauchamp's department in particular.

“We’ve had an increase in some prostate cancer here. I can name a couple of guys on duty right now that are recovering and in remission,” said Beauchamp. “That black smoke you see and the fire that we're experiencing inside (has) higher temperatures and that black smoke just has more stuff, more carcinogens in it and it absorbs through your skin. We're really being proactive and trying to stop this increase in cancers.”

Funds raised this year are being donated to the PinkAngelsfoundation.org. To purchase a shirt, send a message to the Monarch firefighters community outreach Facebook page.

© 2017 KSDK-TV