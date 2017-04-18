First look at new housing near The Grove

150 new townhouses and apartments coming to area south of The Grove (Photo: 150 new townhouses and apartments coming to area south of The Grove, KSDK)

Five on Your Side has an advanced look at a new housing development for the city's Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

It's called 'Adam's Grove' and it's going up in a part of town south of Manchester Avenue, walking distance to a rapidly growing corridor of new bars and restaurants in the city's Grove District.

'Adam's Grove' will feature a mixture of 150 townhouses and affordable apartment units. The non-profit agency 'Rise Community Development' is taking the lead on this $27 million development, with sponsorship help coming from the 'Washington University Med Center Redevelopment Corp.'

Rise played a big role in the rebirth of the Grove District in recent years.

But most of the energy with that has been happening in the Grove and in the part of town north of Manchester.

The 'Adam's Grove' neighborhood aims to bring a mix of affordable townhouses and apartments to the area south of Manchester.

© 2017 KSDK-TV